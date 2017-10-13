Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past affair was one of the most talked about topic in the tinsel town. Although it is a bygone thing now, one throwback video will certainly refresh the memories.

This video from an award show shows Shah Rukh Khan winning the Best Actor award for a movie, apparently for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, being good friends, SRK invited Salman on the stage and handed over the award to him.

Salman then delivered a speech, during which the camera shifts towards Aishwarya who was sitting among the audience. Her subtle smile on hearing Salman's words just stole the show.

Apart from Aishwarya's beautiful smile, the video also shows some funny words by Shah Rukh. Kajol, along with Mahima Chaudhary and Sonali Bendre first invited Shah Rukh on the stage to receive the honour. Kajol welcomed him with a hug, following which the actor showed his witty side.

When SRK invited Salman on the stage for the award, the crowd appreciated the gesture with loud cheers. The Sultan actor too showed his usual antics on the stage, entertaining the audience, and of course Aishwarya.

The award function apparently is from the year 1998, and it is believed that Salman and Aishwarya's romance had begun during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which had happened around the same time. Check the video here:

Sallu bhai and the former Miss World's relationship was a much hyped one, which however, had ended on a very bad note. Aishwarya had even said that Salman used to harass her post breakup, both verbally as well as physically.

She had revealed that the superstar was not able to accept the split, and would often force her to meet him. She had even stated that Salman had confessed of cheating on her, which apparently caused the breakup.

Salman's violent behaviour and disrespectful attitude towards Ash's parents are also believed to be the reasons that put an end to the popular love story.