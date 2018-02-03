Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is riding high with the success of Padmaavat and has proved once again her versatility. While there are many A-list directors who are eager to work this talented actress, one veteran actor rejected Deepika for his movie.

The actor is none other than Nana Patekar. The veteran actor had written a love story and was all set to start work on it. For the same, the actor-director had approached Deepika. However, things didn't work out as her age was an issue.

"I'm not sure if I will act on it too. I had narrated the script to Deepika (Padukone) but since my female protagonist is 18-19 years old, she doesn't fit the part anymore," Nana Patekar told Mumbai Mirror.

While Padmaavat actress lost the opportunity to work on Patekar's movie due to her age, co-star Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing a 20-something in his upcoming, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

We hope Deepika and Patekar come together for a movie soon.

And while the actress is garnering praises from everywhere for her portrayal of the courageous Rani Padmini, the actress surprised her fans on Instagram with a picture of a beautiful bouquet and a hand-written letter from her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

After Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan sent a hand-written note to Deepika. She shared her joy on social media with a picture and wrote: "there are awards...there are rewards...& then there is THIS!Thank You Baba... @amitabhbachchan."

Isn't Amitabh the sweetest?

Earlier, he had sent Ranveer a letter praising his performance as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial. The Befikre actor tweeted a picture of it and wrote: "Mujhe mera award mil gaya".

In fact, Ranveer confessed to Bollywood Life that this is not the first time he received a note from Amitabh. "I got my first award this morning! Mr Bachchan sent me a letter! I find it difficult to express in words what that means to me. I have such a deep connect with Mr Bachchan and admiration. He's sent me a few notes for some of my performances, every time I get a hand written letter, I frame it and it doesn't even stay in the house," Ranveer told the portal.

"It goes directly to my bank locker. That's how much value I have for it. So my trophies are kept on display in the house and his letters, my most prized possessions are locked up in the bank account."