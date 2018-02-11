Valentine's Day is just around the corner and lovers across the world are already gearing up to celebrate the day of love with their loved ones. And when it comes to expressing your feelings to special someone, there can't be any other good way than showing your affection with a romantic number that perfectly describes your emotions.

And as Bollywood is the hub of love and romantic songs, we have shortlisted 10 latest romantic songs that will definitely make your partner go aww. Check them out.

Sun Mere Humsafar

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took all of us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with their romantic number Sun Mere Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. And now it's your turn to step into the shoes of Alia and Varun and feel the magic around you this Valentine's Day.

Dil Diyan Gallan

If your lover is faking anger to make you jealous, then this song from Tiger Zinda Hai featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will help you cheer her up and make their cheeks turn red with your warm and loving gesture. Sit with her, look into each other's eyes and talk to each other with your hearts beating and stopping at the same pitch.

Rozana

This song featuring Taapsee Pannu and Taher Shabbir Mithaiwala is especially for girls who are usually very shy when it comes to expressing their love and create their own fantasy world around and imagine all those beautiful things which they wish to become real.

Ek Dil Hai Ek Jaan Hai

This romantic song from Padmaavat featuring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is apt for the occasion. Keeping playing this song in a loop in the background and let your eyes do the talking.

Nazm Nazm

This song featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon is apt for those who get butterflies in their stomach every time they meet their crush and fall in love with them all over again.

Mere Rashke Qamar

When heartbeats start beating crazily, when the pain of the cupid's arrow runs through your body, when you feel all that enthusiasm when he/she come into your arms, this song featuring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz will remind you all your fantasies and the ones that turned into a reality.

Main Agar

Long distance relationships can really make you restless and no matter how far you are from your loved ones, there's nothing that will fill the gap which was created by their absence even if you go steal and lights from the stars or music from the winds. Make your loved ones feel your presence with his romantic number featuring Salman Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

Baarish

There is nothing romantic than rains which bring back your memories back to life when you are thinking about that special someone. You search for them in your face, between your eyes, in the drops of the water, and you wish you meet and feel them just like the drops of rain slide through your body. Baarish featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor is that song which will send you into the limbo of love.

Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani

When you try to flirt with her and impress her with your imagination, then this song featuring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul is your song of the day.

Zaalima

How can Valentine's Day be complete without having a Shah Rukh Khan song that will fill your heart with love and romance? This song, also featuring Mahira Khan, will definitely turn you on.