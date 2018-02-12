A candlelight dinner by the sea or under the sky is a cliché done to death. Sending flowers and chocolates to the workplace is another boring attempt at making things special for your loved one.

Instead of resorting to such ideas, how about you try something naughty and raunchy this Valentine's Day? Turn the heat up by slipping into a hot pair of bikini and tease your special someone this year.

You don't need to be by a poolside or the beach. Recreate the sultry moment in your bathtub or even under the shower, and watch his pulse (and libido) rise. Before you get started on the perfect bath, we're here to help you chose the right (and hot) bikini for the perfect experience.

Drawing inspiration from some of the best bikini bodies in Hollywood, here are some swimwear you could try getting your hands on this year and replicating. Take a look:

Flaunt it like Demi Lovato:

This hot piece has garnered over 4 million likes on Instagram and it is bound to be loved by your partner as well. The black-and-white striped piece features a plunging neckline that gives your SO an eyeful.

Fun as Alessandra Ambrosio's holiday bikini:

Slipping into a bright orange two-piece, Alessandra Ambrosio gave us some holiday goals earlier this year. However, the string bikini also helped the Victoria's Secret model flaunt her incredible frame. Easily accessible and replicable, the two piece is a great way to let your man know what he has!

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jan 2, 2018 at 1:27pm PST

Salma Hayek's way or the high way:

The Hitman's Bodyguard actress turned heads when she knotted up in a purple bikini when she ventured out into the sea. Flaunting her incredible curves, the hot outfit sported a ring shape embellishment in the center of her bikini top. If you have no plans of donning this sizzling outfit at your outing on the beach, you can still tease your man under the shower with the stunner.

Rock it like Ashley Graham:

The plus-size model has been sporting so many bikinis and flaunting her voluminous curves on Instagram that it is hard to pick the most outstanding bikini of them all.

However, for Valentine's Day, here's this printed bikini she donned in Morocco last month. Accessorise it with some minimalistic jewellery, and voila! You have an amazing outfit for the romantic evening.

Unhide it like Heidi Klum:

If none of the options above matched your liking, then we present to you the classy Heidi Klum. The former Victoria's Secret model rocks the bikini like no other. Judging by her recent photoshoot, it appears that Klum prefers a chic bikini ensemble but ups her look with accessories.

Replicating her style seems the easiest if you have little time on your hands, as she sports some eye-grabbing block colors that might be somewhere in your cupboard or is available at the closest lingerie store. Keep it simple with accessories available at home.