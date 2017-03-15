Facebook/This Is Us

This is Us Season 1 finale aired on Tuesday, March 14, that may have sounded the death knell for Jack and Rebecca's marriage. Although Jack's speech about their love story just starting may have sounded positive, he walked out of the door, probably for good.

Also read: Here's how Yoda may return in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

According to showrunner Dan Fogelman, the next season will see if Jack and Rebecca are able to mend their relationship. "Every time we've gone into this time period with Jack and Rebecca we've seen a marriage that is not broken but has kind of aged," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is their crossroads. We'll come back next season to find out how they handle that crossroad and if they come out the other end. Real lives have marital spats; it doesn't necessarily mean Jack and Rebecca are getting divorced or he's not going to be in the house for five years. But this stuff happens in real life."

Quite a number of viewers were expecting the finale to address Jack's death, but it looks like they'll have to wait longer to find out how he dies. Last week's episode made it seem like Jack dies in a car crash and that Kate somehow feels responsible for Jack's death.

Fogelman said the truth about Jack's death may not be revealed the way people expect. "It's just that the timing of that is now we're starting to brace the audience that it's coming and they should be ready for it," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But it's not necessarily going to happen in a way that people may or may not be expecting."

As for when This Is Us will return for Season 2, the viewers can catch all the drama in fall. Viewers in India can catch the Season 1 finale of This Is Us this Saturday (March 18) on Star World Premiere HD.