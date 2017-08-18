Dual cameras in smartphones are becoming a new trend and OEMs are trying to make them available in the most affordable fashion. After Honor, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Coolpad, Micromax is the latest one to bring a new dual camera smartphone in India to maximize handset's worth in the highly-competitive market.

Micromax is challenging the odds and making its presence felt in the smartphone space in the smartest way possible. The Indian-origin smartphone manufacturer is also holding a launch event for a new smartphone series called the Canvas Infinity, which mimics the new design of bezel-less display with 18:9 ratio like Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

But that hasn't stopped the phone maker from launching a new smartphone with its biggest USP being the dual camera setup at the back. Micromax Evok Dual Note smartphone is not its first smartphone with dual cameras as the company had launched Micromax Dual 5 for Rs. 24,999 earlier this year. But the latest smartphone aims at the budget-conscious lot.

Micromax Evok Dual Note features 13MP+5MP Sony sensors at the back and a 5MP front camera with soft selfie flash and face beauty modes. The dual cameras help capture detailed images with real-time Re-Focus option and filters such as monochrome, strong, blackboard, whiteboard and 3D. The handset finally comes to the forefront after being teased on several occasions, where the company confirmed dual cameras and the handset being available exclusively on Flipkart.

Micromax Evok Dual Note's price starts at Rs. 9,999 and it will be available exclusively on Flipkart from August 22 onwards. As a part of the launch offer, buyers can get up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange, get EMIs on SBI credit cards and Idea subscribers can avail 84GB free data with unlimited calling for 3 months by paying just Rs. 443.

The other features of the Evok Dual Note also make a strong appeal to the consumers. The handset features a metallic arc-shaped back and a 5.5-inch Full HD display. There's a fingerprint sensor integrated within the home button of the phone, which the company claims acts efficiently.

Micromax Evok Dual Note is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 processor with 3GB or 4GB RAM configurations and 32GB storage expandable up to 64GB. The phone has a 3,000mAh battery, which can last up to 11 hours on talk time, and there are standard connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C and OTG.

The Evok Dual Note runs Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The 3GB model comes in gold hue while the 4GB variant has an exclusive 'Prussian Blue' colour.