HMD Global's upcoming Nokia 9 may be still a few months away from seeing the light of day but many details, including design, features, and pricing have been leaked. Now, the purported back panel of the ultimate flagship has made it online, and it is in sync with earlier leaked images.

The Finnish company is tight-lipped on the release details of its Nokia 9 but reports have claimed that it would be released early next year and comes with a price tag of €750.

Several images of the purported device have been leaked over the last few weeks and the latest is a back cover posted on Baidu (via NokiaMob). It is seen with cutouts for a dual camera, led flash and fingerprint sensor.

Interestingly, YouTube channel Concept Creator has recently shared a concept video of the Nokia 9 based on the pictures leaked by @OnLeaks. The device looks awesome in the video though it may not be the final design.

It may be mentioned that the Nokia 9 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution and measure 140.9x72.9x7.5mm in dimension. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor, run Android 8.0 Orea operating system, comes packed with a 6GB/8GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and houses a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

One of the highlights of the ultimate flagship could be its camera. It is expected to mount a dual 22MP main camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP front-snapper or a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP front- snapper.

It is also reported that the launch of HMD Global's entry-level Nokia 2 is imminent as it has been certified by the Russian regulators. Reports have claimed that the handset would sport a 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280 pixels resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset, come packed with a 1GB RAM, mount an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front-snapper, and house a 4,000mAh battery.