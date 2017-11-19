The students of Eton College in Berkshire have been asked to hand over their electronic gadgets like smartphones and laptops before going to sleep as too much of social media activity is likely to affect academic performance, according to Eton's headmaster Simon Henderson.

Eton is a £38,700 (Rs 33,21,416.04) boarding school for youngsters from 11 to 18 years of age.

Henderson said he was concerned that the pressures of social media were contributing to mental illness among teenagers.

Also, Old Etonian Prince William warned about the dangers of cyberbullying. The Prince said that the identities of cyberbullies are hidden on certain sites and has asked web giants to take stringent action against such miscreants on the web.

Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference found out that half of the students were worried about not getting enough sleep because of an addiction to technology, Daily Mail reported.

According to a previous study, at least 10 percent of 11 to 18-year-olds have admitted that they checked their mobile phones at least 10 times during the night.

Henderson has said that the masters at the school have observed that the boys were waking up much-refreshed looks and enjoying a sound sleep.

Henderson added, "We were expecting the boys to complain, but they actually feel relieved that we have taken away their devices so they don't feel the pressure to check social media during the night."