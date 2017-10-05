Shekhar Kapur's tweet to Ranveer Singh with a single 'wow' for Ranveer Singh's Khilji look was the beginning of an interesting conversation.

Ranveer replied thanking the director saying, "i love you sir. thank you. listening to the bandit queen soundtrack past few days and missing you loads."

To which, Shekhar Kapur gave a very interesting response. He tweeted back, saying, "U too, soon soon will do a movie together. I know SLB will have created brilliant massive spectacle. All my best @RanveerOfficial #Padmavati"

And this morning, Ranveer replied, "InshaAllah! Yep SLB has pulled out all the stops for this one! Hope to make you proud . Love."

Is Shekhar Kapur planning to make Paani with Ranveer Singh now? Or a fresh movie idea is in the pipeline? After Ranveer Singh's raw look as Allaudin Khilji, we are waiting to see what Shekhar Kapur will bring out of him in his next.

For those who don't know, Shekhar Kapur and Sushant Singh Rajput were keen on working for his film, Paani, but it never took off. Sushant in his interviews has told media that because of Paani he lost out on big Bollywood projects in that one-and-half-years.

According to a report in DNA, "Sushant is very upset because he stood by Shekhar. When YRF backed out of his ambitious project, Sushant too discontinued as a YRF talent. Also, Ranveer and Sushant have a cold war brewing for a long time. It all began after Sushant was unceremoniously removed from Aditya Chopra's Befikre and Ranveer was cast in his place."

Shekhar Kapur was supposed to start with Hrithik Roshan as the lead, before he was supposedly replaced by Vivek Oberoi. Then later, there was news that YRF will be co-producing the movie with Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead.

Shekhar Kapur is known for making classics like Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen, Four Feathers and Oscars-nominated Elizabeth (and its sequel).