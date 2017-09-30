Tiger Shroff is one actor from the younger crop of newcomers who carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry so early in his career. In the four films he appeared, the energetic actor has stunned audiences with his high-flying stunts and breathtaking action sequences.

His chiseled body and to die for looks make young girls go weak in their knees. And his dance moves leave you speechless. Now the actor is seen sporting a new hairdo altogether that will surely make you skip a heartbeat.

Tiger, who used to sport long curly locks, had been spotted with his short hair at Judwaa 2 special screening as well.

The behind the scenes picture is from his recent photoshoot done by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker who posted it on his Instagram page.

This might be Tiger Shroff's new look from Baaghi 2 since for a long time he was seen camouflaging it with a beanie while attending any event. Recently, it was reported that the actor will be seen shaving his head off for the Baaghi sequel. Even after wrapping up Baaghi 2 first schedule, he was seen hiding his hair while chilling with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in a swimming pool.

And its a wrap schedule 1! #baaghi2 #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @dishapatani @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

The stylish actor has time and again given us fashion goals with his simple, comfortable yet elegant looks. Tiger Shroff has yet again stunned everyone with his fashionable choices.

One of the fittest actors in the industry, Tiger Shroff is known to keep it simple yet stylish with his comfy wear like tracks, joggers, tees, jeans amongst other casual attires. But it is time for him to suit up to look uber-stylish and mesmerise his fans with his style statements.