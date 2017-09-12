This may not be the first time Nano electric – a newer greener version of Tata's much- touted cheapest car is hogging the headlines. But every time it does, we are made to believe the Nano Electric is inching closer to its launch in the country.

Well, images of what is believed to be the Nano Electric have once again made its way to the web and this time the model is clad in a Nano GenX body. However, the only give away from the picture is the '4BNEV-A08' window sticker giving credence to the guess that it's indeed an electric variant.

The Nano Electric was spotted while undergoing road tests in Coimbatore. The mules of the Nano have been previously on test in the same region.

While it is still unclear what Tata has in store for its affordable family car the Nano, following its dismal returns. Satish Borwankar, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Tata Motors indicated recently that the company has alternative plans for its flagship small low-cost car. Could that be a Nano with the electric power train? Maybe!

Tata Nano EV is not an entirely new project. Tata Motors had showcased Nano EV using super polymer lithium ion batteries at the 80th Geneva Motor Show in 2010. The model was supposed to have a range of up to 160km in the production version and expected acceleration of 0-60 kmph in less than 10 seconds. However, the details of the Nano EV spotted now are not yet known.

The rumours swirling around the arrival of Nano Electric can be collaborated with the fact that Tata Motors and its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) unveiled Tiago EV concept at LCV 2017 on September 6 in Millbrook. Tiago EV utilises a liquid cooled 85kW drive motor developing 200Nm of torque driving front wheels through a single speed gearbox.

Image Source: TeamBHP