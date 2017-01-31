Tata Motors got a much-needed reboot to its SUV portfolio with the launch of Hexa. Next in the pipeline is the Nexon compact SUV due in the second quarter of the year. After that, Tata Motors will bring a premium SUV with technical knowhow of its subsidiary Land Rover. This SUV is expected to see the light in 2018 while the developments seem to be in full swing.

The Automotive India spotted what appears to be a Land Rover Discovery Sport with test plates. A closer look reveals it has only a single exhaust pipe and Hexa XE's steel wheels. As there are no plans from Tata Motors to add new variants to Hexa as well as Land Rover Discovery Sport, the test mule is suspected to be early prototype of the Tata Q501(code name).

Multiple reports suggests that Tata's premium SUV will be built on the Land Rover Discovery Sport's L550 platform. The Discovery Sport's body shell features high-strength steel and light-weight aluminium, resulting in weight reduction. The new SUV is expected with the same body material for saving weight. The British off-road vehicle specialist will also help in the architecture, performance, technologies and body of the Q501. When launched, the purported SUV will be positioned above the Safari and the Hexa.

The Q501 is expected to draw power from an all-new 2.0-litre diesel mill that develops 170bhp mated to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. The Q501 will also boast of an AWD system with a Land Rover's Terrain Response programme.

The company is looking to position the new SUV between Mahindra XUV 500 and Toyota Fortuner as a rival to upcoming Jeep Compass. The new Tata SUV is likely to be priced in Rs 17 lakh-Rs 24 lakh bracket.

