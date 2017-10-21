Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who portrays Mike in the Netflix series, has parted ways with the Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) and agent Tyler Grasham after he faced sexual harassment charges.

The agent has been reportedly fired from APA as well.

APA told Deadline that it "takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter."

Grasham has been accused of sexually harassing young aspiring male actors including actor-turned-filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman.

Taking to Facebook, Lipman wrote: "Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting regarding potential agency representation at APA Agency, fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me. [sic]"

He added: "APA Agency has kept this man employed, working with kid actors. I find it incredibly difficult to believe they do not know of his predatory behavior, using his position within the company to prey on naive kids. Although his power in this biz is no where near Weinstein level, the collective power of agents is massive. [sic]"

Besides Lipman, film and TV editor Lucas Ozarowski has also brought up similar allegations against Grasham.

The 27-year-old further told Deadline he has already contacted LA-based attorney Mike Fener and will soon file a report with the LAPD.