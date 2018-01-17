Turmeric is a superfood with numerous health benefitting properties. It helps in speeding up the process of healing wounds and also has anti-inflammatory properties.

ALSO READ: Woman and her partner made 10-year-old son carry out sex act and took naked selfies

Apart from having medicinal properties, it is also known to help in cut down weight. Drinking a glass of turmeric milk before going to bed can help you lose weight easily.

Here are the ways this drink actually helps you in losing unwanted pounds:

Avoids fat from getting accumulated in our body

Turmeric contains a chemical known as curcumin, which has the ability to prevent fat from getting collected in our adipose tissue. Lipid is stored in the white adipose tissue in our body, this tissue is responsible for causing obesity and turmeric helps in halting this process.

ALSO READ: NASA Kepler Space Telescope helps citizen scientists discover multi-planet system through crowdsourcing

Improves body's metabolism:

Poor metabolism is responsible for making us obese and turmeric helps in enhancing our metabolism rate and helps in burning the calories faster. Turmeric has thermogenic properties, which makes this spice great for enhancing body's metabolism.

ALSO READ: China plans to destroy space debris using giant orbital lasers

Its' fibre content helps in shedding weight:

Turmeric contains dietary fibre, which helps in keeping weight gain at bay naturally. If consumed with milk, the weight-loss process speeds up, the Times of India reported.

Improves digestion:

If you are trying to lose weight, consuming turmeric milk will do wonders for you. It will help you in improving your digestion, which is very crucial for people trying to turn slimmer. Turmeric milk will be very good for people who are dieting as it will help relieve constipation.