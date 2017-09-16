Amidst all the talk about the new iPhones, Sony is going to make its presence felt in the premium smartphone space in India by launching new smartphones as early as this month. The Japanese tech titan has sent out media invites for its upcoming event on September 25, where it promises to unveil the latest Xperia smartphone.

The invite reads, "A stunning new reality in 3D," which is a clear hint to Sony's recent Xperia XZ1 smartphone, which was unveiled alongside Xperia XZ1 Compact at IFA 2017 in Berlin last month. Now, it appears that the Xperia XZ1 is being launched in India.

International Business Times, India, will be attending the event to bring you up-close coverage from the upcoming event. But Sony only has a few details to be unveiled about the Xperia XZ1 at its India launch as the specifications and features are already out in the open.

Sony will be revealing the new flagship's price and availability in India on September 25, but the Xperia XZ1 is expected to cost around Rs. 50,000.

There are some interesting features in the new Xperia smartphone, which makes it relevant even in the crowded flagship market where Samsung Galaxy S8 series, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 series and iPhone X exist.

Sony Xperia XZ1's biggest highlight is its camera, which is capable of shooting high-resolution 3D images. This is made possible by a 19MP Exmor RS sensor, which can shoot at 960fps and in 4K. The selfie camera has a 13MP sensor with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. We've had the chance to extensively review the Xperia XZ Premium, which has the same camera setup and it is not a disappointment to see Sony opt for its best camera.

Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, which has a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD cards. There's a 2,700mAh battery and the handset runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

The dual-SIM smartphone supports 4G LTE and VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Interestingly, buyers have a larger palette of colours in the Xperia XZ1, including Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver, and Black.