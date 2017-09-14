Chinese smartphone makers are pushing the limits on what smartphones can do. But they're not running the show alone. There are brands in the US as well willing to up the ante, and this time we are not talking about Apple.

InFocus, a US-based smartphone manufacturer, launched two camera centric smartphones in India on Wednesday, expanding its current portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones. Of the two new entries, the one with four cameras is sure to turn heads.

InFocus Snap 4 comes with four cameras, two on the back and two on the front, to capture detailed photos. On the rear, the Snap 4 smartphone packs a 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, which is paired with 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras have auto focus, LED flash and digital zoom.

With Snap 4, it's not the case of either this or that. You'll get dual cameras on the front side of the device made up of two 8MP sensors with f/2.2 aperture. We are yet to learn detailed specs of the cameras and how they perform Bokeh effect and capture detailed photos.

Besides the impressive cameras, InFocus Snap 4 comes with 5.5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass, a fingerprint scanner integrated into the home button and a reliable 3,000mAh battery. The handset also has a metal unibody for a premium look and feel and it is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6750N processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and also supports 4G VoLTE out-of-the-box. With all these premium features, InFocus Snap 4 is priced at just Rs 11,999 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India starting September 26.

But that's not it. InFocus also launched Turbo 5 Plus with equally impressive features at an affordable price. InFocus Turbo 5 Plus comes with three cameras, two at the back and one for selfies, and it is priced at Rs 8,999. It will also be available on Amazon India but at an early date starting September 21.

As for the specs, the rear camera setup is made up of a 13MP sensor and a 5MP sensor with LED flash, and the front camera includes a 5MP sensor. Other noteworthy features of the phone include a 5.5-inch HD IPS display, a 4,950mAh battery, octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, 3GB RAM and Android Nougat.

The metal unibody smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner and supports dual SIM cards and 4G VoLTE.

With these specs, both phones have a great potential to go up against popular brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia and Samsung in India.