The smartphone race in India is getting tougher by the day. As companies continue to pour in more and more specs into their smartphones like dual cameras, bezel-less designs and lowering the price to make them more affordable and attractive, customers get to make the most out of it.

As device makers come up with new smartphones almost every month, it's tough to keep a track of them. However, when a company makes something extraordinary, it's hard to miss. Itel Mobile did something of that sort on Wednesday.

Itel Mobile, which is the second largest mobile phone player in India according to a recent CMR report, launched a new smartphone — S21. Since the company has a reputation of making effective budget smartphones, the newly-launched one is offering the dual camera that the industry of late has started to adore.

Itel Mobile S21 is India's first ever smartphone with dual front camera priced at Rs. 5,999, according to the company. The setup, comprising a 5MP and a 2MP sensor is aimed to deliver great group selfies with the help of 120-degree wide panoramic field view.

"From conceiving an idea to its execution, we work towards making our products as customer-centric and feature-intensive as possible. This approach has differentiated each and every one of our offerings within their respective market segments. S21, like other products in our smartphone portfolio, is a masterpiece. We have focussed extensively on building market disrupting technologies and developing out-of-the-box innovations, and S21 is yet another example of our excellence in delivering aspirational value to our consumers," Sudhir Kumar, CEO of itel & Spice devices said in a statement.

Besides the camera, itel S21 has a bundle of other features. The handset comes with a 5-inch FWVGA IPS display, an 8MP rear-facing camera, a fingerprint scanner at the back, 4G VoLTE & ViLTE support out-of-the-box.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage, and a 2,700mAh battery to deliver up to 10 hours 4G talk time. Integrated with Smart Phone Manager, users can take advantage of apps such as Accelerate, App Freeze, App Lock, Power Saver and Carl Care service support.

Above all, it is the price that stands out for these specifications. So, if you're on a limited budget and looking for an impressive spec-sheet, itel S21 is your answer. The handset comes in three colours, Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Elegant Black.

This new smartphone competes against popular phones like Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the newly-launched Nokia 2 and others.