A security guard has been fired from his job for thrashing passengers at a bus stand in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on August 29. The incident was caught on camera late on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the guard, identified as Vijayakumar, misused his power by hitting people sleeping at Thampanoor bus stand.

The "drunk" security-in-charge was also spotted caning elderly people and hitting in the face of a passenger, who questioned his actions.

After receiving a complaint from the passengers, local police filed a case and arrested Vijayakumar. He has been charged under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail.

It is learnt that Vijayakumar was appointed on a temporary basis through a recruitment firm.

The video of the incident was initially shared by Malayalam news channel Jeevan TV. While many have called it a brutal video, some of the netizens have blamed the government for not providing shelter to the homeless.

"He is doing his duty, blame govt. For not making old age homes and place for homeless to sleep.He has to clear the place as his duty calls [sic]," commented a social media user. "He might have done his duty, but does he have the right to thrash people? He is just a security guard and cannot take law into his own hand. He is seen caning a person on his face. Inhuman," another social media user said.

Watch the video of the incident here: