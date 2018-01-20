After releasing 2017 versions of the Galaxy J2, Galaxy J3, Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7, Samsung appears to be gearing up to launch a new handset from J-series. The device codenamed SM-J720F that was published on Geekbench website on January 16 is believed to the Galaxy J8 (2018).

The South Korean technology giant is yet to reveal the details of its upcoming budget smartphone but benchmark listings have exposed key specifications, including processor, operating system and RAM.

The new Samsung handset with codename SM-J720F and dubbed as the Galaxy J8 (2018) has been spotted on Geekbench website with single-core score of 1208 and multi-core score of 4121. It is also seen with an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, an octa-core CPU clocking at 1.59 GHz, and a 4GB RAM.

The new device is also expected to sport a 5.5-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels resolution, comes packed with 32GB internal memory, and mounts 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), which was released in July last year, features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), an Android 7.0 Nougat OS, and an Exynos 7870 processor.

The handset also features a 3GB RAM, a 16GB storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, and a 3,600mAh battery.