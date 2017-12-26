A new research has revealed that drinking blueberry vinegar or using it in salad dressing can help keeping dementia at bay.

The dressing is prepared by letting the fruit sour and it contains brain-boosting chemicals in high quantities, say scientists.

Some experiments conducted on mice diagnosed with amnesia showed that they got their memory back after they were fed the condiment.

More production of protein which help in fuelling nerve cells was observed in the mice, also a rise was seen in a compound which gets destroyed in patients with dementia.

Researchers from Konkuk University, Chungju, in South Korea, believe that the fermented product will have the same impact on humans.

Around 50 million people are believed to suffer from dementia and the number is estimated to double in every two decades. The statistics is likely to reach 75 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050, a report by Daily Mail stated.

No medication exists so far that can cure the disease completely, but there are drugs that can lower its progression.

A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry reveals that a reduction in the breakdown of a chemical called acetylcholine was observed in the mice that were given the vinegar.

Also, a rise was seen in the protein which is linked with maintaining and creating healthy neurons.

It has lately been established that people with Alzheimer's – the most common form of dementia—have lesser levels of this signalling compound.

More than 9.9 million new cases of dementia occur every year. According to Alzheimer's Disease International, someone develops dementia in the world in every three seconds.