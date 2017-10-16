Russia's military and paramilitary personnel, whose combat kit included armoured helmet, bullet-proof jacket and guns of varying sizes (depending on the type of mission), will soon get a special watch that can even survive a nuclear bomb attack.

This futuristic military smartwatch has been developed by experts of Central Scientific - Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TsNIITochMash) - part of the Rostec State Corporation in Russia.

It is a mechanical watch that consumes less battery to run even in severe climatic conditions such as solar irradiation during desert missions and even work uninterrupted when exposed to electromagnetic pulse emission during a nuclear bomb blast.

"If a soldier is exposed to an electromagnetic emission of a nuclear bomb, the watch will continue to operate without any interruption", PTI quoted Oleg Faustov, chief designer of Life Support Systems for Tactical Gear at TsNIITochM, as saying.

Its display will be visible in any light condition, including during blackouts, and is built with a strong, but light-weight material, which will not hinder the soldier from performing combat manoeuvres. The watch weighs less than 100 grams and will last at least 10 years.

