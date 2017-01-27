Royal Enfield Continental GT is the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer's take on café racer style motorcycle launched in 2013. Apart from India, it has received positive response from the global markets. However, one of the criticisms on the Continental GT is the low power figures.

MotoMax, an Australian company has solutions for this and it has fitted a turbocharger from a Suzuki Jimny to the Continental GT. The result is power has gone up to 42bhp which is 40 percent up from the stock 29bhp from the single-cylinder, 4 stroke, 535cc engine. MotoMAX claims the torque figure has been doubled. In that case Royal Enfield Conti GT-Turbo is developing 88Nm of torque.

To make the Conti GT-Turbo different from the regular Continental GT, MotoMax has added strip back brushed tins cleared in satin and married with Italian leather. The classic brass badges give the GT-Turbo a very clean and classy look. The motorcycle also boasts of custom wrap for the exhaust, new clip-on bars and long seats.

In June 2016, Royal Enfield showcased Dirty Duck, a custom Continental GT model which is the two-wheeled iteration of the off-road machines such as the Jeep or Land Rover Defender. The highlight of the Dirty duck was the snorkel sticking out the top developed by the Harris Performance.

It also featured chunky Continental TKC80 tyres on spoke rims and aluminium sump-guard for under body protection that lends off-roader look. MotoMax Conti GT-Turbo is available for buy while Royal Enfield Dirty Duck is just a concept.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of 2017 Continental GT in India. The New Continental GT is compliant to Euro-4 emission norms. It also adds ABS as standard fitment, while rear disc brake will be offered as optional if not as standard. Launch of new Continental GT in India is expected in March.