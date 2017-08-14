Researchers have come up with the best way to cook mushroom. People usually cook mushroom in a frying pan but researchers came up with a new way to cook it.

Here are the top 7 things to know:

This research was conducted by the scientists from the Mushroom Technological Research Center of La Rioja, Spain. They found the impact of microwaving, grilling, boiling as well as frying button mushroom, shiitake, oyster as well as king oyster mushrooms. The mushrooms used by the scientists in this research are the most consumed species across the world. The researchers found that the nutritional qualities of mushrooms get affected by the way it is cooked. The nutrients present in the mushroom along with the antioxidants it contains deplete when fried or boiled. Mushrooms are rich in vitamins B1, B2, B12, C, D and E, along with amino acids fibre, minerals and trace minerals. Researchers had freeze dried the samples of the mushrooms which were compared with raw mushrooms. According to the findings, microwaving or grilling is the best way to cook mushrooms. It was found that fried and boiled mushrooms lost their antioxidant.

"When mushrooms were cooked by microwave or grill, the content of polyphenol and antioxidant activity increased significantly, and there are no significant losses in nutritional value of the cooked mushrooms" Irene Roncero, one of the study's authors, said in a statement by agenciasinc.es.

7. Fried mushroom was found to lose most of its nutritional values like protein and carbs and it also showed an increased fat content.

"Frying and boiling treatments produced more severe losses in proteins and antioxidants compounds, probably due to the leaching of soluble substances in the water or in the oil, which may significantly influence the nutritional value of the final product," Roncero stated.