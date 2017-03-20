Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu has got 51 shows at Mayajaal in Chennai for its opening day. The number, which is almost equal to that of Ajith's Veeram, shows a huge craze for the Telugu film.

It is known that Tamil superstars like Rajinkanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Surya, Vijay and few others are quite popular in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and their movies get decent numbers of screens in both the states. But the same is not case with Telugu actors as they lack popularity in Tamil Nadu and their movies get less number of screens in the Tamil-speaking state.

But Telugu movie Katamarayudu, which is set to be released in theatres on March 24, is getting a decent number of cinema halls and shows in Chennai. The advance booking window has already opened for the 51 shows in Mayajaal and the response at the ticket window is quite positive.

Mayajaal is one of the most popular multiplexes in Chennai and getting good number screens there is an achievement for a Telugu movie. This is also a proof for the huge demand for the film. What is more surprising that Katamarayudu is getting such a good number of shows despite it being an official remake of Ajith Kumar's Veeram, which has already been watched by most of Tamil Nadu.

Ajith's last three releases like Veeram, Yennai Arindhaal and Vedalam reportedly had 61, 89 and 63 shows, respectively, in Mayajaal on their first days. Vijay's Puli and Theri had over 60 and 80 shows, respectively, in Mayajaal on their opening days. Now, the screen count of Katamarayudu shows that fans are interested to watch the remake as well.