Amidst rumours of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's breakup, latest buzz suggests Jacqueline Fernandez has now taken over the bubbly actress' place in the actor's life.

It has been reported that Sidharth and Jacqueline have been bonding big time, and the two are often spotted enjoying late night parties and dinners together.

The duo's sizzling chemistry in A Gentleman grabbed a lot of attention. A report in SpotboyE stated Jacqueline has replaced Alia in Sidharth's life.

The report said the two stars used to flirt with each other over long phone calls when they were not on the sets of A Gentleman. Unlike other rumoured couples, Sidharth and Jacqueline continue to be spotted together in parties and dinners post the release of their film.

The report also said the Kick actress was spotted at Sidharth's bachelor pad recently, where she stayed from 9 pm to 3 am. The report also said the guard at the complex gave Jacqueline the parking slot which was earlier reserved for Alia.

Another report in Pinkvilla said Jacqueline now unfollowed Alia on Instagram after the latter had a big fight with Sidharth over his closeness to his co-actress.

"But things came to light when Jacqueline quietly unfollowed Alia Bhatt on Instagram a few weeks ago. This was a result of a major fight which apparently took place between Alia and Sidharth due to his closeness to Jacqueline. Few know that Jackie has been a constant factor in the actor's life ever since they started shooting for A Gentleman in Miami last year. At that time, during the shoot in Miami, Sid and Alia had just broken up, and Jacqueline and he hit off really well.

"Post shoot they would often go on long drives and cozy dinners. But then shooting got over and both returned to India. Soon Sid and Alia patched up but Jacqueline still remained a good friend of the actor. Whenever there was time the two would often catch up over a quiet chat or dinner, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. It was a friendship that both enjoyed – both are not from Bollywood and would have a lot to catch up on," the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.