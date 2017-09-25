Popular Television actor Karan Wahi will reportedly be seen romancing Urvashi Rautela in Hate Story 4.

A source close to the actor has confirmed to SpotboyE that Karan is set to play the male lead in the erotic thriller. The report also said Karan and Urvashi have already started shooting for the film in London.

According to the report, Gurmeet Choudhary was the first choice for the role, but could not accept the offer due to prior work commitments, and it eventually went to Karan.

Revealing more about the cast of Hate Story 4, the report said apart from Urvashi and Karan, Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon is also part of the movie.

Karan will reportedly have love scenes with both actresses, as it will apparently be a love triangle. However, there has been no official confirmation about the complete cast of Hate Story 4.

It was reported earlier that Urvashi had agreed to be part of the project on the condition that her intimate scenes in the movie be toned down.

The actress had reportedly refused to play the female lead in Hate Story 4 considering the high sex quotient of the film, but later agreed after director Vishal Pandya assured her that the kissing and other steamy scenes would be toned down.

"This instalment of Hate Story will be different from the earlier ones in terms of sensuousness and bold content. That's because it is based on a real incident and we are targeting a very different audience. Erotica will definitely not be the mainstay of the film, but that doesn't mean we will not be catering to the audiences of the already-established franchise," a leading daily had quoted Vishal as saying.

Urvashi had earlier confirmed that she would be seen playing the character of a supermodel in the film.