Neha Dhupia says that she would like to see Varun Dhawan or Sidharth Malhotra strip on her new show "BFFs with Vogue" season 2. She also said that she wanted to see Katrina Kaif do the same but the latter did not.

Neha hosts a new chat show titled "BFFs with Vogue" in which there is a segment called "Say it or strip it". The celebrities are required to answer her question or they would have to get themselves stripped on the show.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Neha first said that she would want to see Varun and Sidharth getting stripped, later adding Katrina, who has already appeared on the show also has good abs but she did not strip.

"If Sidharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan would come up on the show then maybe them but apart from that I had no particular interest in seeing anyone strip. Yes, Katrina, she has abs but she didn't take her shirt off," Neha told the publication when asked whom she personally wanted to see getting stripped on the show.

She further said that stars like Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt were at their candid best on the show, but Katrina was more or less "politically correct".

When asked to name one actor whose life she would want to know about, Neha took Salman Khan's name. "I would be interested in knowing about Salman Khan. He makes us believe that we know about him but we actually don't," she said.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina have been in news for their latest blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, which is still running successfully at the box office. Having collected over Rs 330 crore nett at the domestic box office, the film has become Salman and Katrina's highest grosser ever.