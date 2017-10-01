India's global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the strong women we have known. She had not only won the Miss World title but lived up to it in a literal sense by proving her calibre as an actor.

She is bold and beautiful and a true example of beauty with brains. Who will not have a major crush on her?

Among her crores of fans, there is a popular Bollywood actress who has a major crush on PeeCee. And she is none other than Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi has become a well-known name in Indian cinema for her acting skills, beautiful looks and choice of scripts. She has been part of such amazing scripts that makes one eager to know her next project.

Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Bhumi revealed her love for Priyanka. She said: "I have a major girl crush on Priyanka Chopra. I have actually adored her since I was 10 maybe when she became Miss India. She's just super strong and I crush on all strong women!"

Priyanka has made her place in everyone's heart, isn't it?

Meanwhile, Bhumi is flying high on the success of two of her movies, which released back to back. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress stole hearts with her acting in Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha and later appeared in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Before these two flicks, Bhumi had already made a place for herself in Bollywood with her debut movie. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was about a husband and an overweight wife's story. It turned out to be a big hit and Bhumi won several awards for it. From Filmfare to IIFA, the actress was honoured with Best Debut awards in 2016.