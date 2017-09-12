Riya Sen, who got married to long-time beau Shivam Tiwari in August, is currently holidaying with her husband in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

The actress took everyone by surprise when she recently posted a picture of the duo smooching at a public place with a caption that read: "#kisses for #mrs and a #heart for #art ☮️ [sic]." The image was clicked at a restaurant and soon went viral.

Riya got married to Shivam in a hush hush ceremony in Pune with a few close ones in attendance.

Rumours had it that the actress' pregnancy was the reason for the sudden wedding. However, the gorgeous lady refuted the rumours.

Although Riya has vanished from Bollywood, she is best remembered for her roles in movies like Jhankaar Beats, Style and Apna Sapna Money Money.

She has, however, continued working in Bengali films and has won some accolades for her performances.

The bold actress is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor's erotic web series Ragini MMS 2 (Ragini 2.2).

The makers will present a mixture of sex and horror in the web series. Also, it has been reported that many steamy scenes are to be included in the show.

See the photo Riya posted with her husband here: