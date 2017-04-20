Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd seem to have let the world know that they are not different from any ordinary couple.

After making the world jealous of their relationship with PDA-filled appearance during the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last week, the Canadian singer and his lover were spotted sharing not so happy looks with each other.

While many of their admirers were busy praising The Heart Wants What It Wants singer and her boyfriend, a few of their followers were quick enough to capture the rare moment between the duo, which indicated that everything is not fine between the duo.

The photo that featured Gomez and Abel coming out of the Neon Carnival Party of Coachella in Thermal, California, shows The Weeknd sharing a strange look with his girlfriend as if she made him uncomfortable by flaunting her skin in a revealing outfit.

In the image, the former Disney star can be seen exhibiting her cleavage through the blue lace bikini top as she walks out with the Starboy singer. The photo also features her sharing a confused look with him.

The snap, which was shared on social media by one of the Selenators, captured the attention of many netizens and they came up with their own captions for it. The comments ranged from, "When he's telling you that you're wrong" to "The weekend looks like : srsly selena ???"

Shortly, the admirer of Gomez shared another image of the celebrity couple that shows It Ain't Me singer covering her chest with the black jacket as she leaves the venue with her boyfriend.

These photos of Abel and his American girlfriend emerged shortly after Justin Bieber's former lover added a selfie of herself with the Canadian singer to her Instagram stories. The image features the two cuddling up at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.