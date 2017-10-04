Though Alia Bhatt is always linked up with Sidharth Malhotra, Varun and the actress' onscreen chemistry is more talked about. Now a picture on social media forced fans to call Varun and Alia the best couple.

The hit pair, who worked together in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, have come together for yet another project. However, this time not for any film but apparently for some advertisement.

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra and Dharma 2.0 (ad film company) shared a photo on Instagram, in which Varun and Alia are seen striking a romantic pose. Although nothing much has been revealed about the project, it is the picture that grabbed everyone's attention.

Bent on his knees, Varun is seen holding Alia's hand while the shy diva is looking towards the other side. They both sported some fairytale kind of attire, and fans cannot stop calling them "Romeo and Juliet".

The comment section is filled with excited fans' reaction as they are eager to see the much loved onscreen pair together again. They even have a special name for them — Varia (Varun+Alia) — as fans like to call.

While many fans called the two the best couple, some even went on to assert that Varun and Alia should get hitched. Fans are extremely excited to see the duo together again onscreen, apparently, even more than seeing Alia with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth. Below is the photo from Varun and Alia's next project.

Coming soon ???? #cleancityinitiative #adarpoonawalla @aliaabhatt @varundvn @dharma2pointo A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Check some of the comments that the picture received:

However, there were reports that Sidharth and Alia have parted ways, and the two are no longer dating. While they used to be spotted together in most parties and events, the pair has not been seen together for quite some time. There was a buzz that Sidharth's closeness with Jacqueline Fernandez is the reason behind their breakup.

However, like there was no confirmation about Sid and Alia dating each other, there was no official confirmation on their breakup either. Meanwhile, Varun is riding high on the success of Judwaa 2. The movie has had record opening at the box office.