Bollywood actor Aamir Khan won hearts with his movie Dangal last year and this time, he is set to do the same with Secret Superstar. However, he is not the lead actor in the movie, the PK actor will only play an important role in the movie.

Set to be released on October 19, Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim as the lead and Aamir will have an extended cameo. Though it's his special appearance, the movie is said to be Aamir's movie and thus, other filmmakers won't take the risk to release their films at that time.

One such filmmaker is the former chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani. He surprised everyone when he became the producer of Raai Laxmi's erotic movie, Julie 2, after a few days of his exit.

While a court case was reported to be a reason to shift his movie's release date from October to November, Pahlaj claimed that he is scared of Aamir Khan. But why?

Pahlaj Nihalani's erotic drama Julie 2 will now hit the screens on November 10. He told DNA: "We lost our original date of October 6 because of a court case. After that, we couldn't come in the pre-Diwali week when the entire nation's eyes are glued to Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar."

"I am scared of Aamir's clout at the box office. We all are. No producer will dare to bring his film anywhere close to an Aamir film. This Diwali belongs to him."

Though he won't release his movie in October because of Aamir, he has chosen a date which will have a Anurag Kashyap release. But Pahlaj is not afraid of Anurag.

He told DNA: "We are not scared of Kashyap's cinema. He has always tried to generate interest in his films by raking up censor issues. Now, that I'm no more the CBFC chairperson let's see how he generates interest in his films. Hamare paas Julie hai."