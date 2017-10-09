The ongoing controversy involving Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan took a huge leap when the latter decided to clear the air on the entire matter for the very first time on a national television on Saturday (October 7).

The actor poured his heart out while speaking about his alleged seven-year-long affair with Kangana, and accused her of stalking, harassment and mental torture over the past few years.

But what made Hrithik change his mind when he had maintained silence on the issue in his first ever public statement? Read on.

According to the sources, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan convinced the actor to muster courage and expose Kangana in public as she strongly believes the Queen actress is making up stories about her purported affair with her former husband.

Sussanne was also the first one to come out in support of Hrithik to prove that the viral picture of her former husband with Kangana was doctored.

"Sussanne firmly believes Kangana is making up all these stories on her alleged relationship with Hrithik," a source very close to Roshans was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

In his official statement, Hrithik had questioned the authenticity of Kangana's allegations by saying how come there was no evidence, no paparazzi pictures, no witnesses, not even a memento in her possession pointing to the long-term affair she was alluding to.

"The Roshans have had enough. It is time for them to strike back at Kangana's allegations. If there was an affair, prove it plain and simple," the source added.

After his interview, many alleged that Hrithik had something to hide behind his lock, talk and pause method of speech. Kangana had spoken confidently about the matter in her interviews.

But the actor was successful in convincing a large section of spectators, who poured in their support on the social media.

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Yami Gautam have also come out in support of the actor, and urged people to reserve their judgment until the truth comes out in the open.

While Hrithik has shared his version of the story in public, Kangana is yet to make any official statement on the issue.