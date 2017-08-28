OnePlus has made a name for itself as the "flagship killer" by launching premium smartphones with competitive price tags that make people consider their choice before buying a new Samsung or Apple smartphone. OnePlus 5 is the latest smartphone in the company's product portfolio, and it has made a dent in the premium segment to a large extent.

OnePlus 5, packed with its high-end specs, makes for a great purchase, but it has its shortcomings. The biggest setback for OnePlus 5 buyers in 2017 is its design, which is not at par with Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 or even the upcoming iPhone 8, considering the rumours about the bezel-less design are true.

Read: OnePlus 5 REVIEW

Come 2018, OnePlus might have something truly revolutionary. But that's just a wild guess at this point in time.

If you find it too hard to resist, quench your thirst by looking at this surreal concept video of OnePlus 6 released by Upcoming Phones. We know that the next flagship is not due until mid-2018, but that doesn't mean we won't hear about the upcoming phone soon enough. This could just be the beginning and it's as good as the Game of Thrones' season 7 finale episode [SPOILERS].

We won't give you the spoilers of the latest episode of the popular HBO series, but you can definitely watch this concept video of OnePlus 6 to see how its maker's imagination is running as wild as the "army of the dead."

The glowing back logo is hard to miss, but everything else about the concept just as surreal. The vertically placed dual cameras at the back and truly bezel-less display is surely something OnePlus must consider for its next phone.

As for the specs, we won't be surprised if OnePlus hits most of them. The concept video shows a 5.5-inch 2K AMOLED display with edge-to-edge screen and a fingerprint sensor under the display. The rear camera is made up of two 25MP sensors with dual LED flash, and the front camera has 16MP dual sensors with Retina scanner.

The delicate design is also made water and dust resistant with IP68 certification. Under the hood, the concept shows 8GB RAM, 4,000mAh battery and Android Oreo for the OnePlus 6. Three colours are shown – Jet Black, Gold and Pearl White.