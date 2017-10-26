Oppo recently announced that it will be launching the Oppo R11s smartphone in its home China on November 2. The beautifully designed smartphone has just been spotted listed on the company's official Chinese site.

From what it looks like, the Oppo R11s will be completely different from the regular Oppo R11 which the company launched earlier this year. Unlike the Oppo R11, the R11s features a bezel-less design language accentuated by a 6-inch FullView AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ (1080x2160) resolution.

The smartphone will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor that powers the Oppo R11 along with Adreno 512 GPU. Storage-wise, the phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card.

In terms of the optics, the dual-camera clad smartphone will sport a 20MP + 16MP rear camera setup with the 16MP unit featuring a greater f/1.7 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF), while the 20MP sensor comes with f/2.6 aperture. As for the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with AI integration for enhanced selfies. The phone also supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

There is also an aesthetically designed fingerprint reader at the back of the phone.

According to the phone's recent 3C certification listing, the Oppo R11s will be enabled with VOOC Flash Charge 5V/4A fast charging technology.

The Oppo R11s will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will be juiced by a 3200mAh Non-removable battery.

The listing also reveals that the smartphone will be available in Black, Champagne Gold and a very elegant looking Red paintjob. Meanwhile, Oppo recently launched the Oppo F3 Diwali Edition in a similar red colour scheme in India and the Oppo F5 (which comes in red too) also coming to India on November 2.

Oppo is also expected to launch a Plus model of the R11s called the Oppo R11s Plus which might come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage when it officially launches the phone next month.