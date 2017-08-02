Who could have thought that this year-old conversation between mad king Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister could be the key to the future! According to the first few episodes of the season 7 of HBO's much-anticipated drama Game of Thrones, it is clear that Daenerys Targaryen is aiming for a battle to take over the King's Landing.

Following the telecast of the third episode of season 7 titled The Queen's Justice, a Redditor named pnr32 pointed out the long forgotten conversation from season 1 which apparently predicted everything that has happened throughout the series. The conversation can also be used as a hint for future episodes.

What Khal Drogo could not do during his ruling period, Daenerys has attempted to do that. Also, we have already learned from the trailer that the Lannisters will fight against Dothraki in battle. But who will sit on the Iron Throne ultimately?

Well, this below conversation might give the best possible answer. Like us, if you have forgotten the conversation, take a look at the transcript here.

Robert: I do know this: If the Targaryen girl convinces her horselord husband to invade and the Dothraki horde crosses the Narrow Sea...We won't be able to stop them. Cersei: The Dothraki don't sail. Every child knows that. They don't have discipline, they don't have armor, they don't have siege weapons. Robert: It's a neat little trick you do. You move your lips and your father's voice comes out. Cersei: Is my father wrong? Robert: Let's say Viserys Targaryen lands with 40,000 Dothraki screamers at his back. We hole up in our castles. A wise move. Only a fool would meet the Dothraki in an open field. They leave us in our castles. They go from town to town, looting and burning, killing every man who can't hide behind a stone wall, stealing all our crops and livestock, enslaving all our women and children. How long do the people of the Seven Kingdoms stand behind their absentee king, their cowardly king hiding behind high walls? When do the people decide that Viserys Targaryen is the rightful monarch after all? Cersei: We still outnumber them. Robert: Which is the bigger number, five or one? Cersei: Five. Robert: [holds up his left fingers] Five...[clutches his right fist]...One. One army, a real army, united behind one leader with one purpose. Our purpose died with the Mad King.

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4 titled The Spoils of War will be aired on August 6 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 7) at 7.30 am IST and on Star World on Tuesday night. Apart from that, fans can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.