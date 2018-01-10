Trailing 0-1 in the three-Test series against South Africa, Virat Kohli-led India have been handed a piece of news which is not good.

South Africa and India are set to face off at Supersport Park in Centurion from Saturday (January 13). The visitors' batsmen, who are expecting to fare better than the dismal show in Cape Town, might not like this from the Supersport Park's groundsman - Bryan Bloy.

"Our aim is to prepare a pitch that has something in it for the bowlers in the morning before getting a little more batsman friendly. Due to the heat, the pitch will also wear away a bit on the fourth and fifth day. But it will be a quick surface with bounce and a little sideways movement," Bloy was quoted as saying by "Sport24" website in South Africa today (January 10).

According to the website, the groundsman spoke to Afrikaans' portal "Netwerk24". It mentions that the Proteas had given instructions to prepare another lively pitch, just like Newlands, Cape Town.

Indian batting crumbled against South African pace as they were all out for 209 and 135 in the opening Test. Vernon Philander was the star in the second innings as he bagged a career-best 6/42 to give the hosts a 72-run triumph.

After the first Test loss, India captain Kohli had spoken about counter-attacking South African bowlers as they were creating "relentless pressure".

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. They have managed only two Test match victories in 18 attempts.