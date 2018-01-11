Salman Khan's father has confirmed the death threats the superstar received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi recently.

Lawrence, a Rajasthan-based gangster, recently threatened to kill Salman when the actor went to Jodhpur to attend the hearing of a blackbuck poaching case in which he is an accused.

"Salman Khan will be killed here in Jodhpur. Then he will come to know about our real identity," Lawrence said while being taken to a Jodhpur court.

Taking the threats seriously, the Mumbai Police later stopped the shooting of Race 3 and escorted Salman back home. While the exact reason behind the threat is still not confirmed, Salman's father Salim Khan has confirmed the warning.

"While I don't know the exact details about when he left the sets, I do know that there were some threats. But Salman has a good team of security personnel. This is not the first time that he is getting such threats. In this industry, people keep getting such threats a lot," the Indian Express quoted Salim Khan as saying.

"The only action we are taking is to make sure that Salman is safe. He is going to the shoots normally right now," he told the publication when asked if they are planning to take legal action against Lawrence.

It is being said that Lawrence's threats are in regard to Salman's blackbuck hunting case of 1998 as the gangster belongs to the Bishnoi community, which had first taken up the blackbuck-poaching issue. Meanwhile, the police have asked Salman not to go cycling, which he often does, and not reveal his whereabouts on social media.

On the work front, Salman's latest release Tiger Zinda Hai is still running successfully at the box office. The film has already become a blockbuster, and is all set to become his highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever.

The actor is now busy shooting for his next action-thriller Race 3, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez.