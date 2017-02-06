Let's put it out there, there is nothing really exciting about weather news. It is even harder for one to make people interested in weather news.

But a national newspaper in Singapore has decided to add some humour to its daily bland weather tweets and people are loving it, and some seem a little confused.

Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over northern, eastern and central Singapore in the afternoon. Stay dry! Unless you're a fish. — The Straits Times (@STcom) January 16, 2017

Weather update: Thundery showers over many areas in the afternoon.

What often falls but never gets hurt? Rain.

Have a great day! — The Straits Times (@STcom) January 18, 2017

Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over north, west and central Singapore in the afternoon. Remember your umbrella ella ella eh eh eh! — The Straits Times (@STcom) February 1, 2017

Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over north & east Singapore in late afternoon.

It'll be raining cats & dogs. Don't step in a poodle! — The Straits Times (@STcom) February 2, 2017

Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over north, east, central S'pore in late afternoon, evening.

My shower this morning was fine though. — The Straits Times (@STcom) February 4, 2017

Weather update: Warm. Showers mainly over northern and eastern Singapore in the late afternoon.

"Warm" is also the sound a lightsaber makes. — The Straits Times (@STcom) February 5, 2017

The tweets also received an enthused response from readers who did not want the "intern's" term to end.

.@STcom hi when does your internship end? — FZ (@fzz87) February 4, 2017

@STcom i love this i love you pls don't ever change ??? — April.T (@pewapplepew) February 6, 2017

@STcom the admin of this account deserves an award for this! Thanks for making my day! ??? =') — Arif Milner Skudder (@Zackyrif) January 24, 2017

@STcom all in favour of this intern being permanent, say aye. — Harikaran (@limhkp) February 6, 2017