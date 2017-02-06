Vardah cyclone in Andaman and Nicobar island
Let's put it out there, there is nothing really exciting about weather news. It is even harder for one to make people interested in weather news. 

But a national newspaper in Singapore has decided to add some humour to its daily bland weather tweets and people are loving it, and some seem a little confused.

The tweets also received an enthused response from readers who did not want the "intern's" term to end.

