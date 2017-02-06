Let's put it out there, there is nothing really exciting about weather news. It is even harder for one to make people interested in weather news.
But a national newspaper in Singapore has decided to add some humour to its daily bland weather tweets and people are loving it, and some seem a little confused.
Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over northern, eastern and central Singapore in the afternoon. Stay dry! Unless you're a fish.— The Straits Times (@STcom) January 16, 2017
Weather update: Thundery showers over many areas in the afternoon.— The Straits Times (@STcom) January 18, 2017
What often falls but never gets hurt? Rain.
Have a great day!
Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over north, west and central Singapore in the afternoon. Remember your umbrella ella ella eh eh eh!— The Straits Times (@STcom) February 1, 2017
Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over north & east Singapore in late afternoon.— The Straits Times (@STcom) February 2, 2017
It'll be raining cats & dogs. Don't step in a poodle!
Weather update: Thundery showers mainly over north, east, central S'pore in late afternoon, evening.— The Straits Times (@STcom) February 4, 2017
My shower this morning was fine though.
Weather update: Warm. Showers mainly over northern and eastern Singapore in the late afternoon.— The Straits Times (@STcom) February 5, 2017
"Warm" is also the sound a lightsaber makes.
The tweets also received an enthused response from readers who did not want the "intern's" term to end.
.@STcom hi when does your internship end?— FZ (@fzz87) February 4, 2017
@STcom i love this i love you pls don't ever change ???— April.T (@pewapplepew) February 6, 2017
@STcom pls don't stop— Bernice (@swankypoo) February 5, 2017
@STcom the admin of this account deserves an award for this! Thanks for making my day! ??? =')— Arif Milner Skudder (@Zackyrif) January 24, 2017
@STcom all in favour of this intern being permanent, say aye.— Harikaran (@limhkp) February 6, 2017
@STcom If this is an intern managing traffic and weather, please hire him full time.— AMELIA (@StarRhapsody) February 2, 2017