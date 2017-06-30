The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the printing of new currency notes of Rs 200 denomination.

The step is believed to be the final one in India's push to revamp its currency notes, which started with the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year.

Having declared that day that the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that were in circulation then would no longer be considered legal tender after midnight, Modi has since had the RBI issue new Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes.

However, there has been demand for quite some time for notes of other denomination in between, like those of Rs 200 and Rs 1,000. The clamour has grown more for Rs 200 notes, and even the people seemed to be in favour of it.

With that in mind, the RBI has started printing new Rs 200 notes. And some visuals of it are already circulating on social media.

And as had happened in the days just after demonetisation, possible images of new and upcoming currency notes have started circulating on social media.

So how does one distinguish the real notes from the fake ones? Here is a quick guide.

There is a good chance that the image of the note featured above is that of a real Rs 200 note being printed by RBI.

The photo below shows four places where the denomination of the note is mentioned distinctly — both in numerals and words.

This makes us believe there is a high possibility that this note is the real deal.

However, other photos of Rs 200 notes have been circulated. And one of them came to light as early as April this year.

Here is the photo, with the highlights showing that it is a badly manipulated image that initially depicted the Rs 2,000 currency note:

What do you think of the new Rs 200 note? Tell us in the comments.