The iPhone X will start at Rs 89,000 when it goes on sale in India on November 3, which makes it the most expensive smartphone so far in 2017, but wait, Motorola has just launched a new smartphone in China called the Moto Z 2018 Kingsman VIP Special Edition. The smartphone with a very big name comes at an even bigger price tag of 9,999 Chinese Yuan, which translates to roughly Rs 97,700.

Motorola also launched the successor to the Moto Z series, the Moto Z 2018 alongside the highly-priced Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition. The uber-premium Moto Z Kingsman VIP Special Edition will be a limited edition model featuring a gold Motorola 'M' logo at the back and slightly redesigned Moto Mod connector pins.

The exclusivity factor doesn't end just there. The Moto Z Kingsman Edition will also come encased in a briefcase-shaped external packaging which seems to have been inspired from the Hollywood movie by the same name (Kingsman: The Golden Circle).

Apart from that, Motorola offering a bunch of accessories within the box, like the bundled VIP card, a TurboPower battery mod, a wireless charging mod, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter, a premium leather flip case, a 45th anniversary notepad, a pair of USB Type-C Hi-Fi audio headphones and a warranty card, to set Kingsman Edition apart from its lower-priced sibling.

Moving on to the specifications, both the Moto Z 2018 and the Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition are essentially the Moto Z2 Force, but with subtle changes in the design. They sport the same 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440) P-OLED shatterproof display as the Moto Z2 Play and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot that could take cards of up to 2TB.

On the camera front, the Moto Z 2018 and the Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition house dual 12MP + 12MP lenses (Sony IMX386) at the back, with one primary RGB colour sensor and the other monochrome sensor. Up at the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with dedicated LED flash.

The Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Edition is powered by a 2,730mAH battery that offers 15W Turbo Fast Charge support. The additional TurboPower battery mod bundled in the box will offer an additional 3,490mAh worth of juice. The supplied wireless charging mod will enable wireless charging capability.

The Moto Z 2018 edition phones will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed, with a promised Android 8.0 Oreo update on the cards.