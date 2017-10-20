OPPO has already sent out invites to the media for an event on November 2, and it is largely believed the smartphone to be launched is the OPPO F5. With just a few days to go for the official unveiling, the company hasn't been able to maintain a tight lid on the details about the phone.

As the list of unofficial details about the OPPO F5 grows, an image shared by MobileExchangeOffer on Thursday shows a new green colour, which is unusual for smartphones these days. The most common colours offered in smartphones these days are grey, gold, black and silver.

OPPO broke the conventional pattern by releasing a red-coloured OPPO F3 as a part of Diwali celebrations. And some promotional posters of the OPPO F5 have shown the F5 smartphone in red hue as well, which suggests the company might be planning to go with brighter colours this time around.

The new colours will compliment the revamped design OPPO is planning to bring in the F5 smartphone. Leaked materials have shown that the handset would feature a bezel-less design with an 18:9 aspect ratio and metallic unibody.

The complete specifications of the phone have also been leaked to suggest that the OPPO F5 would come with a 6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, a 20MP AI-powered front-facing selfie camera and a 24MP primary shooter on the back. Under the hood, the handset would feature a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB/4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Rumours have also suggested a massive 4,000mAh battery will power the phone. With all these features, the handset is likely to be priced below Rs. 25,000, competing against the likes of Vivo V7+, Honor 9i and others.