Aashka Goradia, who recently got engaged to her fiancé Brent Globe, is on a break from work. The actress, who plays a key role in supernatural show Naagin 2, has flown down to the USA and is currently holidaying in Disneyland.

The couple has been sharing some amazing pictures from their trip and one can't deny the fact they look fabulous together. Aashka recently posted a picture of herself with Brent with the caption: "aashkagoradia@waltdisneyworld @disneystudios with @ibrentgoble You, my travel buddy, life partner, game changer, rescuer, love of my life, you infuse my world with love laughter and total peace. I love you my #peaceofblue #travel #travellers #travelgoals #makethemnow #wanderers #wanderlust #globetrotter ❤❤"

Aashka got engaged to her beau after Brent popped the question to her, while the two were celebrating Christmas with his family in the US.

The couple is planning for a winter wedding this year, although the date is yet to be finalised. It will be a traditional Indian wedding and Brent's entire family will be flying down to the country to solemnise the ceremonies.

The gorgeous actress met Brent in June last year at an event in the US and soon started dating. Brent even moved to India to be with his lady-love. Aashka was earlier in a long-term relationship with actor Rohit Bakshi.