GoPro cameras are great for adventures, where your traditional DSLRs and smartphone cameras fail. They're handy, robust and capture the best quality videos and photos. GoPro cameras let you push the limits by capturing footages of your bungee jumping, underwater diving, river rafting and more.

GoPro's latest action camera HERO 5 was launched last year and there's been no update on its successor yet. It is safe to say that the HERO 5 is the company's best product so far, especially if you consider Karma drone and Fusion 360. While many might wait for the HERO 6, HERO 5 owners have a reason to rejoice as the company just rolled out its biggest and most significant update.

QuickStories is the latest addition to the company's software portfolio that eases all the pain points concerning videos shot on its hardware. HERO 5 Black and HERO 5 Session owners can take advantage of QuickStories to seamlessly create videos with minimal human intervention.

GoPro users know the pain of creating shareable videos using their cameras. Copying huge files to a computer or the phone and then going through various tools to finally get the desired result requires a lot of patience. Not anymore!

QuickStories does all the hard work for you. It automatically copies the most recently-shot footage from GoPro camera and creates a video ready to be shared across platforms.

"QuikStories is our biggest leap forward since the invention of the GoPro itself," GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman, said in a statement. "QuikStories is the simple storytelling solution our customers have been dreaming about for years. It's an absolute game changer."

Get started with QuickStories

Download GoPro and Quik app on your iPhone or Android smartphone

Launch GoPro App and pair HERO 5 with your smartphone using the app

Capture a video with your GoPro HERO 5

Let the GoPro app pull the footage from the camera

Activate QuickStories Auto Mode from settings

GoPro will then create the video and notify you once ready.

You can edit the video with different themes, add music and save it.

Once ready, you can share the video instantly on your social media channels.

Watch the video below to see how QuickStories can simplify editing your GoPro videos while on-the-go: