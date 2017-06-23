It seems Lenovo-owned Motorola is planning to release one more mid-range smartphone called Moto G5S Plus aka Moto G5S+. It is supposed to be an upgraded version of the Moto G5 Plus that was unveiled earlier this year and released into the market in April.

Motorola hasn't talked about the Moto G5S Plus but several reports have claimed that it is in the offing and have even published its alleged press images. It is reported that the handset will be feature dual camera with a dual-LED flash and a 3,000mAh battery. However, it is not confirmed yet.

Interestingly, a Twitter user named Andri Yatim‏ @HeyAndri has also claimed in one of his posts that the Moto G5S Plus will have a dual camera. The tweet also said that the handset would be priced between Rs 18,999 (around $293) and Rs 19,999 (around $310) besides mentioning a couple of features that are in sync with earlier reports.

He also shared the purported images of the Moto G5S Plus though it is not confirmed.

#Dual cam, 3068mAh battery and a NICE Rs18999 to Rs 19999 price? The #motoG5S+ has you covered. pic.twitter.com/Cw2G97IulZ — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 15, 2017

How will Moto G5S Plus stack up against its predecessor Moto G5 Plus?

Not much is known about the upcoming Moto G5S Plus but it is expected to have several feature upgrades over the Moto G5 Plus from screen size to processor to camera.

It may be mentioned that the Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto G5 Plus along with its sibling Moto G5 only a couple of months ago. The device features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), and a fingerprint sensor (front-mounted). It comes in three variants – 2GB RAM+32GB ROM, 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, and 3GB RAM+32GB ROM. All the models come with an expandable option up to 256GB via microSD card.

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G5 Plus supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, GPS, NFC, and microUSB 2.0.