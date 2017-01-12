Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has launched 1299 Superleggera in India for an earth-shattering Rs 1.12 crore, ex-showroom price. Unveiled at EICMA show in 2016, the 1299 Superleggera is limited to just 500 units worldwide.

Ducati India has confirmed that it will be accepting orders for the 1299 Superleggera, reports Zigwheels. The 1299 Superleggera is the first-ever factory bike to be equipped with a carbon fibre frame, swingarm, subframe and wheels. If that is not enough, fairing is also made of carbon fibre.

The motorcycle is powered by 1285cc Superquadro L-twin engine with 215hp at 11,000 rpm and 146Nm at 9,000 rpm. The figures make the 1299 Superleggera the most powerful factory twin-cylinder ever built. For those aiming to use the bike only on the track, the 1299 Superleggera comes with a track kit that includes an Akrapovic titanium exhaust. The kit will shed bike weight by 4 kgs and boosts engine power by 5hp.

What makes the 1299 Superleggera even more attractive is the new electronics package which uses a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) to manage an array of electronic controls. This system controls Ducati Slide Control (DSC), which ensures even higher out-of-the-corner performance and Engine Brake Control (EBC). The 1299 Superleggera is also the first-ever Ducati superbike to be equipped with the brand's Power Launch (DPL). The superbike also boasts of Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS, Riding Modes, Power Modes and so on.

Keeping the racing potential of the engine, the 1299 Superleggera is equipped with high spec Ohlins suspension and true superbike spec Brembo brakes. Ohlins 43mm FL936 upside-down fork takes care of the front while multi-adjustable Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber has been fitted at the rear. Two 330mm Brembo discs have been gripped at front with Brembo M50 monobloc calipers while a single 245mm disc is fitted to the rear tyre.