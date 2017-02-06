An MLA from All India United Democratic Front or AIUDF, who live-streamed his speech in Assam Assembly on Facebook, was suspended on Monday (February 6) from the House by the Speaker of the House, Hitendra Nath Goswami.

The lawmaker, Aminul Islam, later apologised to the House saying he broke the rules "to take his speech to a wider audience". He also insisted that rules of telecasting proceedings in the House be amended in the interest of the people. His speech, which went viral on the social media, was about illegal migration.

"I accept it...at the same time, I also demand that entire proceedings of the Assembly be telecast live. People are demanding that as we are their representatives, they should see all our activities inside the House," Islam said. He had to submit a written apology for his conduct to Goswami.

The issue was brought to attention of the speaker after the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, lodged a complaint. Goswami asked the House Ethics Committee, of which Islam is a member, for a report.

"I am convinced that the action of honourable MLA, Aminul Islam, is a clear case of breach of the model code of conduct to be observed by members while in the House and sensing the gravity of the situation, I decided to take a suo motu case and directed the chairman of the ethics committee to submit a report on February 6. The committee has recommended suspension of the member for a specific period for the gross misconduct," Goswami said.

He added that Islam's act was no minor matter as he was a member of the ethics committee.

This is not the first time a politician has live-streamed parliamentary affairs. In 2016, Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann had live-streamed his drive from house to parliament and it was seen as a breach of security.

He was barred from the House for a short-time after the incident. He had said in his defense that he was educating people about parliamentary proceedings.

Referring to the Mann incident, the latest ruling in Assam said: "It is pertinent to mention that a similar incident took place in parliament in July, 2016 and in that event, the Lok Sabha speaker had taken a stern action against the erring MP on the basis of a report submitted by a committee set up for the purpose."