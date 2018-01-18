It was just last week that Tom Cruise returned to the sets of Mission: Impossible 6 to perform a stunt scene that had left him injured a few months ago. Things looked better with the star as he shared a laugh before leaping out of the window to shoot the stunt.

However, a new video shared by TMZ shows that the actor was back on the sets this week to redo the same stunt as last week but tripped before he could even reach out of the window.

The short footage shows the actor run towards the ledge of the window but missteps on something, causing him to trip. The actor looked unharmed in the footage following the trip.

However, TMZ reports that a cameraman present at the filming said the actor was seen walking with the support of crutches following the scene.

Despite the source's claim, the entertainment website maintains that there has been no confirmation of his injuries.

His previous injury, the result of a miscalculated landing during a stunt scene, had led to Cruise suffering from a terrible broken ankle. This wound forced the actor to take a break from filming for several months to let the leg heal.

Cruise is known to do his own stunts. The 55-year-old actor prefers to keep the thrilling act real, thus not opting for a stunt double. However, following this fall, he may probably give it a thought, and honestly, fans wouldn't mind at all!

The Mission Impossible series boasts of some edge-of-the-seat stunts, and the makers of MI6 promise that this one will not fall short either. Trying to top the famous Burj Khalifa stunt, producer David Ellison has said MI6's stunts will be "mind-blowing."

"It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing," he told Collider last year.

Mission: Impossible 6, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, also features Henry Cavill in a crucial role. The film is slated to release on July 27.