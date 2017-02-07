With brief appearances in earlier Marvel movies, Marvel Studios has announced that Thanos will be the main antagonist in Avengers: Infinity War. While the Titan hasn't made an impact on fans yet, he could be considered as a great threat to Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Comic Book Movie website reports that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is confident that Thanos will be fleshed out sufficiently when he next threatens the heroes in Infinity War. He also suggests that Thanos could be the main character of the movie. "Thanos in Infinity War is – in a movie that has a lot of characters, you could almost go so far as to say he is the main character, and that's a bit of a departure from what we've done before, but that was appropriate for a movie called Infinity War," the website reports.

Thanos featured in first in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and also appeared in the mid-credit sequence of 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, the character is yet to be built. Marvel has only three movies to develop the character of Thanos. It will be interesting to watch what the character will go through before it makes the hyped impact in the Avengers sequel. The role is played by Josh Brolin. Avengers: Infinity War is being shot in Atlanta, and is slated to release on May 4, 2018.

Commenting on Thor: Ragnarok, Feige shared that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will not feature in Thor, unless Sorcerer Supreme ventures off-world with Thor and Loki. In an interview to ScreenRant, Feige shared: "There are three scenes on Earth in Thor: Ragnarok. Everything else is Asgard, and not all of these worlds, but world that certainly, let's put it this way, in Thor lingo, it's beyond the nine realms. There are other planets that we spend a lot of time on in Thor: Ragnarok, that certainly people would say, 'oh, that's sort of like the Guardians world', but they're just other areas of the Marvel cosmos universe."

So could fans see a few Guardians of the Galaxy characters doing a cameo in Thor? We'll have to wait and watch. Until then, fans can rejoice that the movie see Hulk, Hela, Gradmaster, Valkyrie, Skurge and Doctor Strange in the film, Comic Book Movies confirms. Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit the theatres on November 3, 2017.