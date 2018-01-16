Warning: You might not look at knives normally anymore.

So what do you use a knife for? To spread bread spreads, to cut and chop and maybe even crush spices? But have you ever thought of using the piece of cutlery for poop?

A man recently informed the crazy world of Reddit that he and his family had a designated "poop knife" and uses it to cut poop into pieces. Astonished? So were we!

The youngster, whose handle reads LearnedButt, took to the social media platform to share that he recently discovered that "poop knife" wasn't a normal household item, Daily Mail reported.

Sharing his story, he wrote that he was 22 years old when he discovered that a "poop knife" was not a "standard kit" in every home. He informed that his family poops big, and sometimes huge blobs of poop wouldn't flush easily. Hence, his family would cut the poop into pieces to flush it down easily.

"It was an old rusty kitchen knife that hung on a nail in the laundry room, only to be used for that purpose. I thought it was standard kit. You have your plunger, your toilet brush, and your poop knife," he wrote.

Explaining about his revelation, he said it was when he pooped at his friend's house and asked him for his poop knife that he realised it wasn't a household norm.

This story did not take time to go viral on Reddit and more than 1,700 users have commented on the post at the time of reporting.

Numerous people expressed concern over his diet while many also took this as the perfect opportunity to crack some hilarious jokes. These included: "How old were you when you learned to use the knife?" Another read: "Son, in this house we chop our shit."

An imaginative user said: "For some reason I thought you were gonna say you cut it while it was still coming out of your ass. Like a pasta shaper." Another quipped: "Like a Play-Doh extruder."

"I thought he was gonnna say he scrapes the poop out of his anus," an insight read.

Overall, several Reddit users confessed they didn't know exactly how they should feel about this revelation. "I have no idea how I'm supposed to feel about this," a user commented. "I'm pretty sure this changed my life," said one.